Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: Sep 26 - Oct 2

3 October 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

NATION

President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria in Sofia

A ceremony to inaugurate the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) has been held in Sofia, Bulgaria. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

September 27 Remembrance Day: A look into some of pivotal developments that led to triumph in second Karabakh war

September 27 marks the second anniversary of the start of the 44-day second Karabakh war. In response to the frequent Armenian provocations and to terminate the nearly 30-year-long occupation of Karabakh and surrounding territories, the Azerbaijani armed forces started wide-ranging military attacks to regain the lands, which resulted in the decisive and glorious victory over the Armenian army within 44 days.

As nation marks Remembrance Day, President pays homage to martyrs in Karabakh

Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan on September 27 once again laid bare the simple truth about the Karabakh conflict, that is, who the real owners of the blood-soaked sacred Karabakh lands are. The philosophy behind the love for Karabakh is simple but hard to grasp for those, who have nothing in common with Azerbaijan and various ethnicities on this land, who under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, joined hands and stood up for the liberation of Karabakh.

Interview with Second Karabakh War Veteran on determination, comradery, Armenia's dirty tricks

Baku is once again decorated with blue, red, and green colors - the sight of tricolor flags flattering on a multitude of buildings. On September 27, the country commemorated the second anniversary of the start of the 44-day second Karabakh war. The memory of the second Karabakh war martyrs, who heroically fought for the liberation of their historical lands to end the cruel occupation, was honored popularly. The overwhelming feeling of unity, sorrow, and grief for the lives lost is mixed with happiness, and pride, brought by the ultimate victory.

Azerbaijani private wounded as Armenia violates shaky truce

Azerbaijani army private Nijat Isgandarov was wounded in shelling of the Armenian armed forces.

Azerbaijani, US, Armenian officials hold high-level meetings in Washington

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev met up with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on September 27.

Azerbaijan, US eye bilateral ties amid Armenian lobby intensifying anti-Baku moves

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried discussed the current state of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

FM: Despite Azerbaijan's efforts for peace, Armenia continues to commit provocations

Despite the fact that in the post-conflict period Azerbaijan made a number of efforts in connection with the process of normalizing relations between the two states, Armenia continues to commit provocations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said. The remarks were made at an event dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day held in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan building new schools in liberated Karabakh lands

New schools are being built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov said. According to Gurbanov, the construction of schools in Shusha, Aghdam and Jabrayil continue.

Azerbaijani FM discusses regional security, multifaceted co-op with counterparts in New York

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed regional security, as well as multifaceted cooperation with his counterparts on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

Baku urges Yerevan to honor int’l obligations for sake of regional peace, security, prosperity

Baku has urged Yerevan to honor its international obligations for the sake of regional peace, security and prosperity.

Azerbaijani, Armenian senior officials discuss peace agenda in Washington

Azerbaijani presidential top foreign policy aide Hikmat Hajiyev and Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan have discussed the peace agenda in Washington, under the auspices of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Deputy defense chief: Azerbaijani-Georgian mutual interests serve regional peace, security

The Azerbaijani-Georgian mutual interests serve to ensure regional peace, stability, and security, Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev said. Valiyev made the remarks at the meeting with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze as part of his official visit to the country on September 28.

Caucasus Islamic Army: Savior of nation

Azerbaijan marked the 104th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the occupation of the Armenian and Bolshevik bandit groups by the Caucasus Islamic Army on September 15.

BUSINESS

House of Azerbaijan opens in Helsinki

The House of Azerbaijan has opened in Helsinki, Finland. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora Deputy Chairman Elshad Aliyev underlined that this event is a demonstration of attention and care by the state to compatriots living abroad.

Minister: Azerbaijan set to continue cooperation with ITU for ICT sector dev’t

Azerbaijan intends to continue cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in order to expand the inter-country dialog in the ICT sector, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said at the plenipotentiary conference of the ITU.

Azerbaijan’s investments in OTS member states amount $21.3bn

Azerbaijan’s investments in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states have amounted to $21.3 billion, while the investments of these countries in Azerbaijan’s economy amounted to $13.8 billion, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said. He made the remarks speaking at the second meeting of the energy ministers of the OTS, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan discuss energy cooperation with Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Hungary

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has discussed issues of energy cooperation with Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov; Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the margins of the 2nd Meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

CULTURE

Baku Int'l Book Fair kicks off

The 8th Baku International Book Fair has started at the Baku Expo Center. The book fair offers a wide range of book choices and presents over 50,000 bestsellers, non-fiction, and newly published books in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Russian, English, French and other languages.

DokuBaku. Country's first independent documentary film festival

DokuBaku Film Festival (IDFF) has been held in Baku. Each year the festival presents a series of films by master documentarists, whose names are well-known all over the world, and whose works have become a high standard in the sector.

Culture minister visits cultural institutions in Aghdash

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov continues his visits to the regional cultural institutions. The main purpose of the visit is to improve the Culture Ministry's activities, and management system by increasing the efficiency of the work in the cultural institutions.

Mugham Music sounds at Congress of Turkology

Mugham, a pearl of the Azerbaijani music, was sounded in Poland within the VI International Congress of Turkology, titled "Studies on the Turkic World - Multidisciplinary Perspectives".

Sheikh Safi carpet: Eighth wonder of the world

Azerbaijan is one of the oldest centers of carpet weaving in the world. The art of carpet weaving, which is the national-cultural asset of the country, and has become a symbol of the Azerbaijani people, is distinctive owing to its high creativity and technical proficiency, including its unique ornaments.

SPORTS

Azerbaijani historical city hosts Shusha Chess-2022 monumental tournament

World-famous chess players gathered in Azerbaijan's historical city to take part in the Shusha Chess-2022 tournament. The international chess tournament was co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) as well as the Shusha City State Reserve to celebrate the 190th anniversary of poetess Xurshidbanu Natavan.

Azerbaijani gymnasts demonstrate prowess at Gymnaestrada

Forty Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at Gymnaestrada held in Georgia. The Zira Sports Complex teams, including Eco Park, Ay Ishigi, and Alov, demonstrated their strength in the discipline of Gymnastics for All. All three teams successfully performed and took first place in Gymnaestrada.

WORLD

Pashinyan’s crib sheet evolves

With the tiniest bit more rigour, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan could have cut a better, less of a dissembler type of a figure at the UN on 22 September. With a swot’s enthusiasm, he croaked out, as if by rote, the Armenian account of the 12-14 September state border escalation, fired off a few sly barbed darts at Baku’s coercive negotiating stance and stated that Yerevan would recognise Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, if the latter would reciprocate.

Armenia in the snatches of policy delirium

Yerevan may be disgruntled with the Kremlin-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), bemoaning its refusal to provide military aid following the 12-14 September escalation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, albeit finding solace from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s strongly-worded support and enjoying the backing of France, but nonetheless, it is still firmly anchored within the orbit of Moscow’s radar.

