FM: Despite Azerbaijan's efforts for peace, Armenia continues to commit provocations [PHOTO]

27 September 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Despite the fact that in the post-conflict period Azerbaijan made a number of efforts in connection with the process of normalizing relations between the two states, Armenia continues to commit provocations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The remarks were made at an event dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day held in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The leadership of the Foreign Ministry, participants of the second Karabakh war, and families of martyrs participated in the event.

The ministry first made a statement in connection with September 27 - Remembrance Day. Then a video dedicated to the second Karabakh war was shown.

Speaking at the event, Bayramov noted that two years ago, Azerbaijani Armed Forces took retaliatory measures to prevent another military provocation from Armenia, which marked the beginning of the second Karabakh war. He noted that as the result of the war, the heroic Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev ensured both international law and historical justice.

Additionally, the minister empathized that large-scale provocations committed by Armenia on September 12-14 damaged the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as impeded peace efforts in the region.

He stressed that families have already been resettled in Zangilan's Aghali village, noting that the large-scale restoration work carried out on the lands liberated from occupation serve to create safe conditions for the return of internally displaced persons who were forcibly expelled from their homes several decades ago.

Addressed the children of martyrs, who took part in the event, the minister said that Azerbaijan is proud of their fathers. He respectfully honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for their country.

Further, a representative of the Defense Ministry, war veteran, and Chief of Staff of the Rocket and Artillery Troops, Colonel Gulmammad Rzayev shared his memories of participating in operations during the war.

The blessed memory of the martyrs was honored with a moment of silence.

---

