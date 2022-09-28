Baku Int'l Book Fair kicks off [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th Baku International Book Fair has started at the Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The book fair offers a wide range of book choices and presents over 50,000 bestsellers, non-fiction, and newly published books in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Russian, English, French and other languages.

Over 60 foreign organizations from 16 countries, 130 local publishing houses, and enterprises are represented at the book fair co-organized by Qanun Publishing House, and the Ali&Nino bookstore chain.

Speaking at the book fair, Qanun Publishing House director Shahbaz Xuduoglu said that the event aims at providing publishers, writers, book dealers, and booksellers with opportunities for direct communication with readers, and selling books at an affordable price. The book fair attracts the interest of a large number of book readers.

Over 200 events, including master classes for children and adults, book presentations on inclusion and other relevant topics, book signing days, conferences, symposia, reading, and music hours are organized as part of the book fair.

Azerbaijani and Turkish writers, historians, scientists, and actors are taking part in the large-scale event.

People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan and well-known poet Agshin Yenisey are invited to the event as honorary authors.

Meanwhile, Turkiye has been chosen as the honorary guest country at the 8th Baku International Book Fair.

There is also a free market where everyone can sell or exchange books with other book lovers. All books are 20-70 percent off.

The 8th Baku International Book Fair will run until October.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov

--

