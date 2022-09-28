Azerbaijani gymnasts demonstrate prowess at Gymnaestrada [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Forty Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at Gymnaestrada held in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

The Zira Sports Complex teams, including Eco Park, Ay Ishigi, and Alov, demonstrated their strength in the discipline of Gymnastics for All. All three teams successfully performed and took first place in Gymnaestrada.

Gymnastics for All discipline was officially laid by Azerbaijan at the 15th World Gymnaestrada in Helsinki (Finland) in 2015.

For many years, the Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully perform in this discipline. In July, the Ay Ishigi team won silver at the European Gym for Life Challenge Festival. Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

