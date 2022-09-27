House of Azerbaijan opens in Helsinki [PHOTO]

27 September 2022 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The House of Azerbaijan has opened in Helsinki, Finland, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora Deputy Chairman Elshad Aliyev underlined that this event is a demonstration of attention and care by the state to compatriots living abroad.

Recalling the recommendations by President Ilham Aliyev at the 5th Congress of the World Azerbaijanis about expanding the work aimed at opening Azerbaijani houses and Sunday schools in foreign countries, saying that the native language should become the main factor uniting compatriots, he expressed confidence that the House of Azerbaijan in Helsinki would successfully operate in this direction.

He noted that exactly after the president’s recommendations at the congress, the number of Azerbaijani Houses and Sunday Schools in various countries of the world saw a noticeable increase.

“With the opening of the House of Azerbaijan in Finland, where thousands of Azerbaijanis live, the number of similar centers functioning in various countries of the world has reached 19,” he added.

Moreover, speaking at the event, Finish Ambassador Kirsti Narinen and Counsellor of the Azerbaijani embassy in Sweden and Finland Javanshir Mammadov called the event an important step in terms of developing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

“I think the opening of the House of Azerbaijan in Helsinki is important from the standpoint of the development of relations in many spheres,” Kirsti Narinen said.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 24, 1992.

