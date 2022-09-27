Baku urges Yerevan to honor int’l obligations for sake of regional peace, security, prosperity [PHOTO]

27 September 2022 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Baku has urged Yerevan to honor its international obligations for the sake of regional peace, security and prosperity, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement on the second anniversary of September 27 Remembrance Day, the ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan is the initiator of normalizing ties with Armenia on the basis of rigorous adherence to international legal norms, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders.

“We call on Armenia to respect these fundamental principles to ensure peace, security, and prosperity in the region and comply with its international obligations. Armenia should finally put an end to imitation in the negotiations and take genuine, constructive steps. There is no other alternative for the peaceful development of the region,” the statement stresses.

It recalls that two years have passed since the Azerbaijani armed forces' retaliatory steps in 2020 to confront another military provocation by the Armenian armed forces, which marked the start of the 44-day Patriotic War.

Azerbaijan's counter-measures were taken within the scope of the right to self-defense and in line with international humanitarian law to halt Armenia's recurring military aggression and ensure the civilian population's safety, the ministry underlined.

“The Patriotic War put an end to Armenia’s nearly 30-year-long military aggression against the sovereign lands of Azerbaijan, ensured the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and restored the fundamental rights of nearly one million Azerbaijanis. Azerbaijan fought alone to ensure the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions of 1993,” it added.

Azerbaijan's triumph ushered in a new chapter in the country's history and established international justice. Azerbaijan's liberation of its territory from Armenian occupation laid bare the large-scale illegal activities that the aggressor country carried out in these lands during the previous three decades.

Clear evidence was presented to the international community of widespread mining of Azerbaijani lands, deliberate destruction and misappropriation of its historical, cultural, and religious heritage, plundering of natural resources, infrastructure destruction, and other violations of international laws.

Azerbaijan filed inter-state petitions against Armenia at the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hold Armenia accountable for violations of its international responsibilities, as well as international humanitarian and human rights law. On December 7, 2021, the ICJ unanimously imposed temporary sanctions against Armenia based on Azerbaijan's plea.

Right after the liberation of its territories, Azerbaijan has undertaken large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts, including the implementation of critical infrastructure projects, for ensuring the safe repatriation of one million displaced Azerbaijanis to their homes and the revival of life in these lands. Azerbaijan is implementing proactive efforts to establish long-term peace and stability in the area, in line with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

On the contrary, Armenia fails to meet its duties by taking a revanchist stance, posing a major threat to security by keeping part of its military units in the region and planting additional landmines. Furthermore, Armenia makes practically no real moves to open communications in the area and maintains military provocations, hampering post-conflict normalization efforts, the ministry said.

“September 27 is celebrated as Remembrance Day in our country by the order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan and today we remember with deep respect and cherish the memory of all our Martyrs who gave their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” it stressed.

"September 27 - on Remembrance Day, we honor with deep respect and pride the blessed memory of our martyrs, who died for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," the ministry also wrote on its Twitter account.

