Mugham Music sounds at Congress of Turkology [PHOTO]

Mugham, a pearl of the Azerbaijani music, was sounded in Poland within the VI International Congress of Turkology, titled "Studies on the Turkic World - Multidisciplinary Perspectives", Azernews reports, citing the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Many public and cultural figures, heads of diplomatic missions, and scholars attended the event.

Agata Bareja-Starzynska, associate professor at the Faculty of Oriental Studies (University of Warsaw) kicked off the event with an opening speech.

In her speech, she stressed that the musical evenings organized as part of the Congress play an important role in bringing together different cultures, and thanked the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation for organizing this event.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva expressed her confidence that the Congress of Turkology will make a great contribution to the expansion of relations between the Turkic and European peoples.

She emphasized that the congress is a major platform for the Turkic states to show their culture and art.

Gunay Afandiyeva also touched on mugham art and spoke about the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

"Mugham is improvisation. It's an inspiration that instantly fills your heart. It is admiration, fascination, and influence. Mugham is a tradition. It is the oral bearer of centuries-old Azerbaijani culture, the key to the treasury of literature. It is the preservation of the legacy of great poets, such as Nizami, Fuzuli, Nasimi, and Vagif. Mugham is the truth. It is a philosophical view of life. It is a link with the land, roots, and patriotism. The true identity of the Azerbaijani people is a reflection of their national values. It is a memory formed in the fateful lands of a country. Mugham is Karabakh. It is the breath and voice of Mir Mohsen Nawab, Sadiqjan, Jabbar Garyagdioglu, Bulbul, Xan Shushinski. Some 30 years ago, we were separated, and tears flew from our eyes. Today is a great pride. It is an inseparable part of the Turkic world," she said.

In her speech, she underlined that the art of mugham was recognized internationally as a result of the initiative and support of First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, and ICESCO Mehriban Aliyeva. She recalled that the Azerbaijani mugham was included in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2008.

Gunay Afandiyeva also highlighted the activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, which was established by the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the support of the heads of state of the Republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye in order to promote the material and moral values, literature, music, and art of the Turkic people on the world stage.

Furthermore, a mugham trio consisting of soloist Nisbat Sadrayeva, the winner of the International Mugham Competition 2018, accompanied by talented musicians Rustam Muslimov (tar) and Elnur Salahov (kamancha) delighted the audience with Azerbaijani music and folk songs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye.

An exhibition reflecting the centuries-old history, rich culture, outstanding personalities, and national architectural monuments of Karabakh was demonstrated as part of the musical evening. The guests of the event were presented with samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine.

The main partners of the VI International Congress of Turkology included the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the embassies of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in Poland, as well as the Yunus Emre Institute, and the Karaite Heritage Foundation.

