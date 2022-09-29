Deputy defense chief: Azerbaijani-Georgian mutual interests serve regional peace, security [PHOTO]

29 September 2022 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani-Georgian mutual interests serve to ensure regional peace, stability, and security, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev.

Valiyev made the remarks at the meeting with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze as part of his official visit to the country on September 28.

Conveying the Azerbaijani defense minister’s greeting to his Georgian counterpart, Valiyev stressed that military cooperation between the two countries is at a high level.

During the discussion, it was stressed that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are founded on friendship and mutual trust and that regular encounters of the heads of states contribute to the further strengthening of the ties.

The sides stressed the need for expanding the Azerbaijani-Georgian military cooperation and had a comprehensive exchange of views on other matters of mutual concern.

Following the meeting, Valiyev visited Tbilisi's Heroes Square and laid a wreath at the memorial of those who sacrificed their lives for Georgia's territorial integrity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz