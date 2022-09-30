Azerbaijani, US, Armenian officials hold high-level meetings in Washington

30 September 2022 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev met up with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on September 27.

The members of the Azerbaijani delegation also took part in high-level meetings with Khari Bulbul flower-shaped badges.

Later, Hajiyev expressed his appreciation for the meeting on Twitter.

"We highly appreciate the efforts of @jakejsullivan for bringing together in the White House the Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations to discuss and move forward the agenda of sustainable peace and stability in our region," the official wrote.

