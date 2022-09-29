Azerbaijan discuss energy cooperation with Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Hungary [PHOTO]

29 September 2022 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has discussed issues of energy cooperation with Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov; Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the margins of the 2nd Meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Cooperation with Kazakhstan

During the meeting with Bolat Akchulakov, they discussed the opportunities for energy cooperation within OTS and in a bilateral format.

The parties assessed the importance of strengthening energy cooperation between the Turkish states in terms of energy security and the development of mutual economic and trade relations within the organization.

“We held discussions with Bolat Akchulakov, Minister of Energy on the development of #EnergyCooperation within OTS and in a bilateral format,” Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

Cooperation with Turkiye

Parviz Shahbazov and Fatih Donmez discussed the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Zangazur corridor, and the export and transit of electricity to Turkiye via alternative prospective routes.

They noted that there are great opportunities for deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the second Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum to be held in October.

“With my friend and brother @fatih_donmez, we evaluated the opportunities for deepening the regional and international Azerbaijan-Turkiye strategic energy partnership with the development of the #SouthernGasCorridor, as well as the export and transit of electricity,” Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

Cooperation with Hungary

The current status of the global energy market, increasing gas supplies to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as Hungary's participation in the Black Sea submarine power line project were discussed during the meeting between Parviz Shahbazov and Peter Szijjarto.

Hungarian minister expressed his country’s approval of the cooperation format for the development of green energy and its consent to become Azerbaijan’s partner in this field.

“We had a fruitful meeting with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary. #Hungary is determined to be our partner in the #GreenEnergy corridor by participating in the Black Sea submarine cable project,” Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

