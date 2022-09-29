Azerbaijan to resettle some 66,000 citizens in Karabakh by 2026

29 September 2022 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan is planning to resettle some 66,000 people to the liberated territories in 2022-2026, Azernews reports, citing Araz Imanov, Senior Advisor of the Special Representation of the Azerbaijani President in the Karabakh Economic Region.

Since November 2020, over 66,000 landmines and explosive munitions have been discovered in the liberated areas, he said.

"Independent UN experts believe in the existence of nearly one million landmines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories, their complete removal will take 25 years and cost $50 billion," Imanov added.

