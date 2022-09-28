UN remains committed to promoting peace, prosperity in South Caucasus [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The United Nations remains committed to promoting peace, and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing the organization’s office in Azerbaijan.

"On 27 September, we remember those who lost their lives in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The UN remains committed to working towards peace and advancement of SDGs in South Caucasus," the office wrote on its Twitter page on the occasion of the second anniversary of the beginning of the second Karabakh war.

Similarly, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek paid a tribute to the memories of martyrs on September 27 Remembrance Day.

"Today on Memorial Day, we remember, together with our friends in Azerbaijan and the region, the victims of the [Karabakh] conflict. We extend our deepest condolences to their families. We pray for peace in the South Caucasus that will ensure a future of dignity to all," the ambassador tweeted.

Azerbaijan commemorates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a mark of heartfelt respect for the troops and officers, who valiantly fought in the 44-day war in 2020 and offered their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation.

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, and ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army won a brilliant victory over the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

---

