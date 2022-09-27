Azerbaijan to start restoration work in Khojavand district - president's special representative

27 September 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Restoration work will start in the Khojavand district in the next few days, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories (except Shusha) of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov told Trend.

He noted that a number of projects are already at the final stage.

"After that, the work will accelerate even more. I believe that Azerbaijan will already begin reconstruction work in the center of Aghdam city. In addition, the restoration of villages is starting both in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts. These works have already begun in the village of Talysh. Restoration work will also begin in the Khojavand district in the next few days. All these activities are being carried out consistently, in accordance with the schedule," Huseynov said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz