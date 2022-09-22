Azerbaijan allocates funds for the design, overhaul & reconstruction of school in Zabux

22 September 2022 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the design, overhaul, and reconstruction of the building of the secondary school in Zabux settlement of Lachin District.

According to the decree, in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided:

1. For the design, overhaul, and reconstruction of the building of the secondary school in Zabux settlement of Lachin District to allocate 300,000 manats ($176,470) to the Ministry of Science of Education of Azerbaijan from the funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation.

2. The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is to provide funding in accordance with the distribution provided in part one of this decree.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is to resolve issues arising from this decree.

4. This decree comes into force from the date of signing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz