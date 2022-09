17 September 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 17, Azernews reports.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on ensuring sustainable peace in the region, eliminating tension, ensuring the ceasefire agreement reached, and the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

