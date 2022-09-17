French media covers CSTO's refusal to send military aid to Armenia

17 September 2022 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper published an article about the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) refusing to send military aid to Armenia, Trend reports.

On September 12-14, the Azerbaijani Army dealt a crushing blow to the Armenian armed forces following the unique military operation against large-scale provocations of Yerevan.

"All military facilities of the Armenian armed forces in the Lachin, Kalbajar, and Zangilan directions have been destroyed. It will take at least 4-5 years for Yerevan to restore its military installations. The significant financial losses of Yerevan have constituted another blow for the Armenian leadership," the article emphasized.

"Neither Armenia's ally under the military partnership agreement, Russia, nor the CSTO military bloc, of which it is a member, have come to the country's aid. The CSTO member states have openly refused to provide military assistance to the country. This proves once again that these countries respect military and political decisions of Azerbaijan," the article noted.

Furthermore, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declined to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, thereby losing the chance to participate in the political discussions with the influential leaders of the region concerning the future of the South Caucasus, and particularly the Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

