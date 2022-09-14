Azerbaijani, Turkish top brass discuss Armenia’s border provocations [PHOTO]

14 September 2022 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has discussed Armenia’s recent anti-Azerbaijani provocations with a delegation led by Turkiye’s National Defense University Rector Erhan Afyoncu, Azernews reports via the ministry.

After greeting the visitors, Hasanov briefed them about large-scale provocations carried out by the Armenian armed forces along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border in the directions of Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts.

The importance of further developing military education and other types of cooperation within the framework of the military alliance with Turkiye, as well as sharing experience with the National Defense University of Turkiye in this regard was stressed.

Afyoncu, for his part, expressed condolences to those, who died as a result of the large-scale sabotage, and emphasized the positive effect of mutual experience exchange in the field of military education on increasing military personnel's knowledge and skills, stating that work in this field will continue in the future.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on military education and other issues of mutual interest.

Afyoncu gave Hasanov his book, entitled "History of Turks," and the two exchanged presents.

Similarly, First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev received the delegation led by Professor Erhan Afyoncu.

Views were shared at the meeting on the future prospects of cooperation in the sphere of military education, as well as other subjects of mutual concern.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz