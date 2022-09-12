President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King Charles III

12 September 2022 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf, and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I would like to cordially congratulate you on your accession to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom is gratifying. I believe that the traditional ties of friendship that unite our countries and our mutually beneficial cooperation covering different areas will further develop and expand to the benefit of our peoples.

I would like to once again convey my congratulations to you and wish you good health and happiness, as well as success in your high state activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of the United Kingdom.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 September 2022

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz