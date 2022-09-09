President Ilham Aliyev approves another agreement between Azerbaijan & Russia

9 September 2022 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and Russia on cooperation in the field of international security.

According to the decree, the 'Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and Russia on cooperation in the field of international security,' signed in Baku on June 24, 2022, has been approved.

After the agreement enters into force, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the implementation of its points.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will send a notification to the Russian government on the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the agreement to enter force.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz