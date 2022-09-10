Foreign travelers assess landmine clearing process [VIDEO/PHOTO]

10 September 2022 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A group of foreign travelers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region viewed the mine clearing process in Jabrayil District, Azernews reports.

The guests familiarized themselves with the de-mining activities in Mehdili village of Jabrayil District and witnessed the process of removing landmines from the liberated territories.

They were informed that over three landmines are planted per square kilometer of area, and nearly 4-5 mines are being eliminated daily.

The trip is of exceptional importance for popularizing the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation within the framework of "grief tourism". During the trip, travelers will see the consequences of Armenian vandalism and the huge work being done by Azerbaijan for the revival of Karabakh.

To date, over 100 international travelers from nearly 25 countries have taken part in the trips and this is the fourth such trip that will last until September 10.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc.) and cultural and historical monuments.

