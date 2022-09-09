Deputy defense chief inspects army’s land forces [PHOTO]

9 September 2022 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff Col-Gen Karim Valiyev has inspected the army’s Land Forces, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Karimov assessed the work done in the Land Forces and delivered the responsibilities allocated to the army by the high command during a meeting with the command staff.

He conveyed to the appropriate officials of the defense minister's directions on strengthening the combat readiness and professionalism of military troops, adapting drills to real combat circumstances, and using technological advancements to successfully utilize newly-adopted weapons and military equipment.

Following the meeting, Karimov inspected the Combat Control Center (CDC). He was reported that the necessary infrastructure had been created for the organization of command management in interoperability with other types of troops, relying on modern battle methods.

Then, Valiyev, along with Deputy Defense Minister Lt-Gen Anvar Afandiyev, National Defense University Rector Lt-Gen Heydar Piriyev, and other high-ranking officers visited the Land Forces' Combined-Arms Training Center and met with young lieutenants enrolled in the first Officers Commando Initial Courses.

Karimov was informed that the exercises were undertaken to strengthen servicemen's tactical-special readiness taking into account the techniques of conducting modern battles.

It was underlined that involving young commanders in commando training as part of attempts to bring the Azerbaijan army to the Turkish armed forces standards will have a positive impact on personnel’s professional skills.

Then, training episodes on fulfilling the combat tasks in human settlements and clearing settlements from an imaginary enemy were observed

The Chief of the General Staff recommended the young officers master military sciences, grow as competent and disciplined leaders via physical fitness, and set an example for subordinate military personnel.

In the end Valiyev inquired about the personnel’s concerns and had lunch with them.

Meanwhile, the next training flights were conducted as part of the TurAz Falcon-2022 (TurAz Qartali) joint flight-tactical drills hosted in Azerbaijan, the ministry said in a separate report.

Military pilots successfully completed objectives such as dodging the fictitious enemy's air defense measures, inflicting airstrikes on land-based targets, and other missions, according to the scenario, it added.

Joint flight-tactical drills are still ongoing.

---

