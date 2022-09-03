Turkish servicemen and aircraft that will participate in "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" exercises are in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

3 September 2022 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Turkish Air Force military personnel and aircraft that will participate in the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises arrived in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Tasks on the planning of joint activities of the Air Forces of the two countries, the study of interaction and combat interoperability, as well as the carrying out search-and-rescue measures will be fulfilled during the exercises, which will begin on September 5.



