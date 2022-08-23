Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss current regional situation on the phone

23 August 2022 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Azernews reports, citing Azertac news agency.

During the phone conversation, the foreign ministers exchanged views on the current regional situation and the bilateral cooperation agenda. They also discussed cooperation areas within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as activities within the international platforms.

---

