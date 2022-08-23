Army’s engineer-sapper units defuse over 1,300 mines in liberated Lachin [PHOTO/VIDEO]

23 August 2022 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s engineer sapper units defused some 1,318 anti-personnel mines (PMN-E) in liberated Lachin’s Uchdik, Girkhgiz, Saribaba heights from August 15 to 22, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The landmines, manufactured in Armenia in 2021 and planted by illegal Armenian armed groups, were removed and disposed of in line with safety requirements, the ministry underlined.

Throughout August, the engineer-sapper units located and neutralized some 1,275 anti-personnel, 16 anti-tank, and 281 unexploded ordnance in liberated regions, clearing 1,428 hectares of land, it added.

So far, the engineer-sapper units have cleared 25,760 hectares of areas from mines and unexploded ordnance on the liberated territories. Some 7,434 anti-personnel, 2,207 anti-tank, and 9,911 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in total.

Engineering support initiatives are underway on the liberated lands.

Amid the ongoing explosions and victims, the Azerbaijani Ombudswoman appealed to international organizations for victims of mine explosions.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva decried Armenia's continuous mine terror against Azerbaijan in her appeal to international organizations. She emphasized that the number of deaths from mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues to rise.

"Azerbaijan condemns the indifferent attitude of Armenia, which creates a direct threat to people's lives, our country calls for measures to bring to justice those responsible for committing these crimes, as well as to pay compensation to the Azerbaijani side, and we once again appeal to the international community to take decisive measures over this issue," Aliyeva stressed.

Two Azerbaijani servicemen, Vugar Suleymanov and Heydar Gulmaliyev received injuries of various degrees in mine blasts in liberated Lachin on August 21-22 respectively. Unfortunately, the lack of precise minefield maps has such dire effects.

Though nearly 21 months have passed since the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latter's landmines continue to endanger human lives in the liberated lands.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz