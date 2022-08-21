Serbia felicitates Azerbaijan on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

21 August 2022 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

The friendship between Serbia and Azerbaijan is firmly based on mutual respect between our peoples, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, Azernews reports.

“Warmest congratulations on the occasion of a significant jubilee - the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The friendship between Serbia and Azerbaijan is firmly based on mutual trust and respect between our peoples,” the tweet reads.

