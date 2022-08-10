Top diplomat: Armenia bears full responsibility for recent tension in Karabakh

10 August 2022 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has condemned Armenia for the latest tension in Karabakh, Azernews reports.

Addressing the 13th Conference of Ambassadors in Ankara, Bayramov stressed that Armenia’s failure to honor its commitments under the trilateral statements is the primary source of the recent tension in Karabakh.

Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations for roughly a year and nine months after the end of the 44-day war and the signing of the trilateral agreement, the minister added.

"Speaking of obligations, I mean that the Armenian Armed Forces have not yet left Karabakh. In the trilateral agreement, Armenia made such a commitment. When the [Russian] peacekeepers entered the region, the Armenian troops had to leave. But the Armenian troops are still there,” Bayramov underlined.

On August 3, Armenian military troops attempted another provocation, resulting in the death of a young Azerbaijani serviceman. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces retaliated by conducting Operation Revenge, inflicting serious damage on the enemy. The operation was halted on the evening of August 3, following the requests of intermediaries, the minister added.

Furthermore, Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan will establish communication links with Nakhchivan, whether Armenia likes it or not.

According to him, following the agreement with Iran, Azerbaijan began building of the first bridge across the Araz River. As a result, Azerbaijan has an alternate route to Nakhchivan via Iran avoiding Armenia.

"This will be implemented, whether Armenia wants it or not. This is a chance for Armenia not to remain aloof from regional development projects. The country itself will make its own decision. If Yerevan doesn't make the right decision, it will cause the greatest damage to itself," Bayramov added.

