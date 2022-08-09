Woman presenting herself as military service member online detained

9 August 2022 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A female resident of Salyan District in Azerbaijan, who posted videos on social media platforms and claimed to be a service member of the national army, has been detained, the Shirvan Police Department of the Interior Ministry said.

According to the department, a protocol was drawn up against this individual (born in 1992), who posted videos under the 'herbi226' username, posing as a military police officer 'Gular Ahmadova'.

The case file has been submitted to the court regarding the signs of violating Article 534 of the Code of Administrative Offences.

Military uniforms, found in her house, were confiscated.

To recap, earlier the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the citizen, who presented herself as a serviceman, has no connections with the Azerbaijani army.

