Azerbaijani army positions come under shelling from Armenian troops

8 August 2022 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Over the past day, positions of the Azerbaijani army came under shelling by units of the Armenian armed forces by about 10 times, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Six incidents were related to Armenian troops shooting at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar and Lachin districts from positions located in Basarkechar, Garakilsa and Koris regions.

The other four incidents are related to periodic shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Kalbajar, Goranboy and Fuzuli districts by members of illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, using sniper rifles and various-caliber small arms.

There were no losses among the personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijani army. In all cases, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took adequate response measures.

---

