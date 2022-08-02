Azerbaijani MoD denies Armenian reports as fake

2 August 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Reports of Armenian media outlets about the alleged firing by units of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of illegal Armenian armed units, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily located, are wide of the mark, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated for the second time in 2020 after Armenia's forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties among civilians and the military. In the early hours of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation that lasted six weeks. The operation resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. Azerbaijan declared a victory against Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz