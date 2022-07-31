Azerbaijan army positions in Kalbajar & Lachin come under fire by Armenia

Starting from the afternoon of July 30, units of the Armenian armed forces using various caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin districts on the state border, the Defense Ministry told Azernews.

As a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by units of the Azerbaijani army, the opposing side was suppressed, the report added.

