Visit of NAM Youth Summit's participants to Azerbaijan's Shusha wraps up [PHOTO]

30 July 2022 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) continued in Shusha on July 29, Trend reports.

Upon completion of the summit, young people from over 60 NAM member states familiarized themselves with the monuments of notable Azerbaijani personalities Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli at the central square of Shusha.

The summit participants were told about Armenia's intentions to melt these busts for taking them out of the country. However, they were bought out and brought to Azerbaijan on the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev, where they were kept in the courtyard of the Museum of Art in Baku. Following the liberation of Shusha, the busts of prominent public figures have been returned to their former places.

Later, participants visited Jidir Duzu, Molla Panah Vagif's museum-mausoleum, and the Shusha fortress, which were also subjected to Armenian vandalism like other historical monuments. Vagif's mausoleum was completely restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its second opening ceremony took place in August 2021.

Thus, the visit of the NAM Youth Summit's participants to Shusha ended with a tour of the city.

