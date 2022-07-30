Azerbaijani army’s tank crews hold drills [VIDEO]

30 July 2022 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Tank crews of the Azerbaijan Army are conducting drills at the combined-arms training range, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, tank crews successfully accomplished the tasks of destroying the targets of an imaginary enemy, as well as anti-tank vehicles in motion and motionless states after overcoming minefields, natural and artificial obstacles.

The main attention during the drills was paid to increasing the combat readiness of the tank units and improving the individual skills of the crews.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

