President Ilham Aliyev views repair and reconstruction works carried out in Alley of Martyrs in Sumgayit [PHOTO]

21 July 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the repair and reconstruction works carried out in the Alley of Martyrs in Sumgayit.

The head of state first laid flowers at the “Victorious Soldier” monument and the monument commemorating the victims of the Khojaly tragedy erected in the Alley of Martyrs.

Head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done in the Alley of Martyrs.

The Alley of Martyrs, where 512 martyrs were buried, was established in 1992 in the city of Sumgayit. A 30m-high flagpole was installed here. The Alley of Martyrs occupies an area of 1.2 hectares.

The “Victory Tree” was created here in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War. A monument featuring information about 144 persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war was erected in the Alley of Martyrs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz