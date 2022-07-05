Baku, Tokyo discuss multifarious cooperation, regional security issues [PHOTO]

5 July 2022 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Japanese Deputy Assistant Minister, the special representative for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and GUAM, Ambassador Tokuda Shuichi have discussed multifarious cooperation and regional security issues, Azernews reports.

The discussions took place as a part of the next, 12th meeting of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries on July 4.

The sides discussed the current level of relations between the two countries, and the prospects for expanding and developing cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields during the meeting.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in energy, alternative energy, economy, humanitarian and other sectors.

The diplomats congratulated each other on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan.

Mammadov provided extensive information to the opposing party regarding the region's present post-conflict state, the mine clearance procedure in the territories liberated from occupation, and the restoration and building activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the regions.

The sides also discussed collaboration within international organizations, regional challenges, especially the situation in Ukraine, and subjects of mutual interest during the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz