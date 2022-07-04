Azerbaijani foreign minister off to Iran

4 July 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for neighboring Iran for an official visit, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Bayramov is to meet high-ranking Iranian officials as part of the visit, the ministry said.

Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged views on the development of cooperation in economic, trade, transport, humanitarian, and other spheres during the May 14 telephone conversation.

The activities of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission for Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation and the implementation of agreements reached within this framework were praised.

The top diplomats underlined that mutual visits gave a positive impetus to the development of relations. Bayramov welcomed the invitation of his counterpart to visit Iran saying that the visit would take place soon.

The sides also discussed the regional situation and issues of mutual interest on the international agenda.

---

