Baku Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network commendable for developing relations at parliamentary level – Venezuelan official

1 July 2022 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Venezuela supports the objective of building a better world together, and the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network is of utmost importance for this purpose, Second Vice President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Vanesa Montero Lopez said at the Conference on July 1, Trend reports.

According to her, Venezuela intends to establish cooperation with the NAM member states.

"We should make considerable efforts to build a more humane future, as well as to overcome the challenges facing humanity. Considering Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, we're ready to promote these initiatives together. The Baku Conference is highly commendable for developing relations at the parliamentary level," Lopez said.



