Sixth summit of presidents of Caspian littoral states kicks off in Ashgabat [PHOTO/VIDEO]

29 June 2022 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

The 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states has got underway in Ashgabat, Azernews reports per Azartac.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state. The presidents posed together for official photos. The heads of state then held a meeting in a limited format.

An expanded meeting on the sidelines of the Summit is currently underway.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

