Saturday June 25 2022

Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army participates in meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers [PHOTO]

25 June 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on a visit to Russia, participated in the 80th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) member states in Moscow on June 24, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

