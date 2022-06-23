Azerbaijan approves education agreement with Georgia

23 June 2022 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree, approving the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of education between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Georgia”, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Under the decree, the above agreement, signed on February 21, 2022, in Tbilisi city, was approved.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Education was instructed to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement specified in part 1 of this decree after its entry into force.

Besides, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify the government of Georgia about the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz