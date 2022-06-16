Turkish-Azerbaijani allied relations reached their peak with signing of Shusha Declaration - Turkish official

16 June 2022 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War was cause for celebration in Turkiye, Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) responsible for foreign affairs Efkan Ala said at a joint press conference in the central office of the New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports.

He noted that the Turkish-Azerbaijani allied relations, which reached their peak with the signing of the Shusha Declaration [signed in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, on June 15, 2021], are for the benefit of the entire region.

"This document is aimed at establishing lasting stability and peace in the region. The Shusha Declaration occupies a special place in the history of world diplomacy. Further development of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations is very important for the development of the region," the deputy chairman said.

“After Victory in Second Karabakh War, we can present the concept of a six-sided platform to the world as a platform for peace. We can present it as a victory for diplomacy in the world. This means the restoration of relations between countries of the region," he added.

He also noted that Azerbaijan offers cooperation to Armenia, and this is an example of international diplomacy.

