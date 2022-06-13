Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President shares pictures of tiger cub born in Baku Zoo [PHOTO]

13 June 2022 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has shared pictures of a tiger cub born in the Baku Zoo on her official Instagram page, Azernews reports.

"First time ever in the history of the Baku Zoo. Tiger female cub named Nur was born in the tiger year. Her birth is a double occasion for us, as tigers aren’t built to reproduce as fast as other mammals and the birth of a cub is a rare occurrence. With less than 4000 in the wild, tigers are on the brink of extinction," Leyla Aliyeva wrote.

The Instagram post says that the cub is currently being cared for by the zoo staff in an off-exhibit area, and will gradually be introduced to her parents.

The Baku Zoo was first opened in 1928. A number of zoos were then opened in the different parts of the city in the search of the ideal location.

A visit to Baku Zoo in the city center is always an exciting experience.

The zoo keeps both animals living in Azerbaijan and those that are not indigenous to the country.

In 2021, Baku Zoological Park was renovated. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva took part in the opening ceremony of the park after its renovation.

The Baku Zoo is expected to become one of the most visited tourist destinations in the post-pandemic period.

After the reconstruction, it turned into a convenient and interesting space for visitors. The park's total area was almost doubled and brought to 4.25 hectares.

During the reconstruction work, special attention was paid to the preservation of trees and shrubs on the territory.

The green area has also increased in the park. A more natural environment has been created there.

Along with various entertainment facilities, there is a playground, a lecture hall, and an electronic guide system on the park territory.

The Baku Zoological Park has necessary conditions for visitors of all age groups, as well as people with physical disabilities.

More comfortable enclosures, an aqua terrarium, a petting zoo, an artificial lake and pools, and a veterinary clinic have been created as a result of the major reconstruction.

The enclosures, where animals are kept, are equipped in view of the specific needs of each species.

The Baku Zoological Park serves as an educational, research, and conservation center where people can receive information about the animal world, in particular, the unique fauna of Azerbaijan.

The park has favorable conditions for increasing the population and reintroduction of animal species included in the Red Book of Azerbaijan.

