Azerbaijani court jails ex-chairman of Defense Ministry's military medical commission

9 June 2022 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detained the former chairman of the Military Medical Commission under the Defense Ministry, Azernews reports per the press service of the Prosecutor-General's Office.

The source clarified that as part of a criminal case against the former head of the Central Military Medical Commission of Azerbaijani MoD, Colonel of Medical Service Azad Abdullayev, was charged under Articles 178.2. 2, 178.2.3, 178.2.4 and 32.4, 312.2 of Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen, the press service noted.

The preliminary investigation of this criminal case was completed and sent for consideration to the Baku Military Court.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz