Uzbekistan working with Azerbaijan to develop int'l multimodal route - deputy minister

8 June 2022 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Active work is underway in Uzbekistan to create alternative transport and logistics routes, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Abdusamat Muminov told Trend.

According to him, in March 2022, a working meeting of business representatives, large transport and logistics companies, forwarding organizations and government agencies of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan was held in the country’s city of Termez to talk over transportation along the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

"As a result of the meeting, more than 10 documents on cooperation between the transport companies of the three countries were signed and coordinators from each side were identified to resolve issues arising in the logistics process," Muminov said.

According to the deputy minister, active work is also underway with the Chinese, Kyrgyz, Turkmen, Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish sides to develop the international multimodal APAC (China) - Central Asia - the Caucasus – Europe route.

Muminov noted that in the railway sector, Uzbekistan has strengthened cooperation with six countries participating in the transport corridor (Azerbaijan, China, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Georgia).