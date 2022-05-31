Azerbaijan exposes person who offered WhatsApp hacking service

31 May 2022 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A citizen who offered the service of intercepting correspondence on WhatsApp was exposed in Azerbaijan, the press service of the State Security Service told Trend.

The State Security Service studied the information spread in social networks and the media about the Instagram page of Aztechnology company, which offered to track chats between WhatsApp users.

It was established that a resident of Baku Arif Asgarov (born in 2000) posted an advertisement providing a link to intercept and track the WhatsApp chats for a fee on Aztechnology's page (www.instagram.com/xakkerhuseyn).

Those wishing to use the proposed service transferred funds to the bank card account which was at the disposal of Asgarov, but then the attempts of these citizens to contact the page administrator failed. They weren’t provided with the services in exchange for the transferred funds.

Thus, by May 25, 2022, Asgarov fraudulently took possession of the funds of 394 persons. He has been prosecuted within a criminal case pending in the State Security Service. Currently, the investigation into this fact is underway.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz