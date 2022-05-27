Azerbaijan, Armenia attempting to overcome aftermath of occupation, war

27 May 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking steps to restore the inter-state relations, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The latter made the remarks at a Baku-based conference on “The role of the African continent in the assessment of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)” dedicated to Africa Day on May 26.

The minister said that Baku values the recent Brussels meeting held between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, during which the two parties agreed to organize border delimitation commissions.

Bayramov underlined that as a positive result of the meeting, both sides approved the composition of the commissions for the delimitation of the state border, of which a joint meeting was held on May 24.

"This was the first meeting, the beginning of a long journey, the first step," Bayramov stressed.

"The reason for the Azerbaijan-Armenia border was not defined after gaining independence, was the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia. After Azerbaijan liberated its lands, the time has come to define the border and have this matter solved legally," Bayramov said.

He also stated that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry anticipates the presentation of some documents at the upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian deputy prime ministers. Over the course of a year, relevant actions have been made in this respect, according to the minister.

Commenting on the construction of communication lines in the liberated lands, Bayramov emphasized that the building of both railways and roads towards the Armenian borders is underway and in it will be completed in 2023.

"At the same time, the long process of all these discussions and the lack of concrete results for a long time couldn’t impede the Azerbaijani state from developing a very important transport infrastructure," he added.

Bayramov underlined that in line with the agreement between Azerbaijan and Iran reached in March, complex measures are being taken and the next steps will follow in the near future.

“In any case, Azerbaijan will continue to work on building an alternative road through the territory of Iran, and this route will be brought into working condition. It would be in Armenia's interests to fulfill its obligations in accordance with a normal and pragmatic trilateral statement [between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War]," Bayramov stressed.

The third Brussels meeting took place between the leaders at the initiative of President of the European Council Charles Michel on May 22. The sides focused on the situation in the South Caucasus and the development of EU relations with both countries as well as the broader region.

Addressing the media following the meeting, Michel said that the leaders agreed that unblocking transportation links should be prioritized. They agreed on the rules controlling transit between western Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, as well as between other sections of Armenia via Azerbaijan, and international transportation using both nations' communications infrastructure.

He added that the sides specifically agreed on border management, security, and land fees, as well as customs in the context of international transportation. In the upcoming days, the deputy prime ministers will continue this effort.

