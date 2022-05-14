By Trend

Historical bathhouse located in Sabirabad region is an object of historical and cultural heritage protected by Azerbaijani state, Head of international and public relations department of State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Nurida Allahyarova told Trend.

Footage has circulated on social media, showing a 122-year-old historical bath in Azerbaijan’s Sabirabad region is in danger of destruction. Bath was built by Seyid Mirmusa Tagiyev in 1900.

The old bath is currently in need of restoration, she said.

According to her, the restoration of this object of historical and cultural heritage is included in the list of projects with implementation at expense of state investments.

"Historical monuments are included in the relevant list, restoration and conservation work is being carried out stage-by-stage," Allahyarova noted.

She also said that in accordance with Article 9 of the "Law on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments", the protection, research, restoration and conservation of monuments can be carried out both at the expense of funds allocated from the government budget and local budgets, and at the expense of financial assistance, donations of individuals and legal entities.

"State service is doing relevant work to inform that individuals and legal entities can also apply to state service on issues related to monuments in need of restoration," Allahyarova added.



