Azerbaijan’s State Security Service chief Col-Gen Ali Naghiyev and Turkish National Security Council (MGK) Secretary-General Seyfullah Hacimuftuoglu have discussed regional security in Baku, Azernews reports per the May 12 press release of the service.

Welcoming the guest, Naghiyev underlined the high-level relations between the two nations, which have been achieved as a result of the joint efforts of the state leaders, as well as the further expansion of security cooperation in line with the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021.

Emphasizing Turkey's support for regional stability and peace, the Azerbaijani security chief assured that bilateral relations would be further strengthened to ensure security in the region.

For his part, Hacimuftuoglu expressed satisfaction with the level of interstate cooperation on security issues and stressed the importance of the continuous development of these relations.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov also received the Turkish delegation led by Hacimuftuoglu, who was on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the ministry reported on May 12.

Hasanov emphasized that the two nations' brotherly and cordial relations have made a major contribution to bilateral cooperation.

Hasanov underlined the high-level military, military-technical, and military-educational, as well as other kinds of cooperation between the two countries, noting that these ties help to improve regional peace, security, and stability.

Hacimuftuoglu, for his turn, noted the importance of the further development of the relations.

Furthermore, the officials discussed the future of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation as well as a number of other topics of mutual interest.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

