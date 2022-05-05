By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva, French ambassador to the Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil, and French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross discussed the importance of joint efforts and cooperation to contribute to the normalization of the regional situation.

At the meeting, Sabina Aliyeva briefed the guests on the ombudswoman's mandate and its multifaceted activities in the human rights protection sphere. They exchanged views on the role of national human rights institutions in ensuring peace in the region.

Further, the sides discussed the activities carried out by the commissioner during the war and in the post-war period, such as fact-finding missions, cases of gross violations of human rights, norms, and principles of international humanitarian law by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War.

The guests were filled in on comprehensive measures taken by the Azerbaijani state for the return of IDPs to their native lands liberated from Armenian occupation and the threat of mines in Azerbaijan's formerly-occupied territories, as well as the complete destruction of homes that are preventing the return of about one million IDPs.

The ombudswoman also expressed concern about the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis, who had been missing since the First Karabakh War.

