New schools will be opened in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil, Sugovushan and Zangilan in the near future, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at the awarding ceremony for the winners of the "Best Presentation" contest, Trend reports.

The contest was devoted to 99-th anniversary of Azerbaijan's late national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Today, the education sector faces number of important issues. Schools are being built in Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam, also, new schools in Jabrayil, Sugovushan and Zangilan will be put into operation in the near future," Amrullayev said.

