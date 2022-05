By Trend

Hotline of Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the discovery of a grenade on the territory of Sabail district in Azerbaijan’s Baku, the Ministry told Trend.

The Special Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations immediately arrived at location and an F-1 grenade was located.

The grenade was re-located for neutralization, the ministry said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz